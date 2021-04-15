Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Grows By 478.2%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 478.2% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPE. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SC Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPE opened at $10.05 on Thursday. SC Health has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

