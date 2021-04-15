Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 75.4%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 18,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,177. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter.

