Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Grows By 240.6%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.