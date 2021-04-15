Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Increases By 305.1%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 305.1% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOM. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Points International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.