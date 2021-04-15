Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 125.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the March 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

