Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Drops By 94.7%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NCCGF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 5,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

