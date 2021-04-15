Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Drops By 62.4%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,843,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,924,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Minerco has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

