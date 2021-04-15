Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Decreases By 67.9%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 56,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.