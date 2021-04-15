Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Rises By 433.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LTGHY stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.