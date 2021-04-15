Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Rises By 433.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LTGHY stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
