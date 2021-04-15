Short Interest in Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Drops By 99.0%

Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEKOF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Lekoil has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

