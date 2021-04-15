Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Grows By 87.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ KSPN traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.67. Kaspien has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

