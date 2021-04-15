Short Interest in Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Drops By 50.0%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IOTC remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Iota Communications has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Iota Communications Company Profile
