Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 292.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,485. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

