Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declines By 47.8%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 229,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

