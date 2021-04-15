Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Rises By 209.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTXD opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

