Short Interest in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declines By 67.6%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

