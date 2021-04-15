Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Drops By 66.7%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:FIOGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Fiore Gold has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.33.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.