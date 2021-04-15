Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Decreases By 48.7%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EQD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

