Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Drops By 95.3%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,012,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,843. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

