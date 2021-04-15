Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rises By 270.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DPUKY remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.