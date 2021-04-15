Short Interest in China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Declines By 47.0%

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBGH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 609,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,836. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

