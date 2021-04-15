Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Drops By 95.0%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

