Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rises By 257.7%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the March 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADNF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 1,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.