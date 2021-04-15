Short Interest in Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rises By 308.7%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 73,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

