Short Interest in Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rises By 308.7%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 73,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

