Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 288.3%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 288.3% from the March 15th total of 741,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $375.25. 17,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.17. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

