Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Drops By 66.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Buscar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Buscar Company Profile
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.