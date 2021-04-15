Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Drops By 66.7%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Buscar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

