Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Rises By 100.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BOALY stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Boral has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

