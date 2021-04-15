Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Decreases By 69.2%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$45.60 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

