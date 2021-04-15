Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 42.6%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Mizuho raised ASICS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $$16.32 during trading on Thursday. ASICS has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

