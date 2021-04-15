Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 158.3%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

ALFFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

