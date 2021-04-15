Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 80.2%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BCOW opened at $14.25 on Thursday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

