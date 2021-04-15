Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $183.47 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $178.27 million and $9.19 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $183.47 or 0.00294531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00271125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00738722 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.60 or 0.99642969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.95 or 0.00868403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,670 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

