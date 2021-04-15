ShipChain Reaches One Day Volume of $1,825.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,825.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

