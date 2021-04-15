Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFT. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,478. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

