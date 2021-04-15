Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

