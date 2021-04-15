Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.