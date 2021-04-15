Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $30.75

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $29.68. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 726 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

