Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 123,380 shares.The stock last traded at $33.17 and had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

