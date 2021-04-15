Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 6,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,060,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

