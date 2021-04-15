Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

