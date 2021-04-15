Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

