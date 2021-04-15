SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.