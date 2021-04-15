Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Insider FCMI Parent Co. Buys 9,937 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. purchased 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,408.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,126,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,861,014.95.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, FCMI Parent Co. purchased 3,802 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,447.15.

On Monday, April 5th, FCMI Parent Co. purchased 6,809 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,257.23.

TSE SEA opened at C$21.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.61.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

