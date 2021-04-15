Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director John William Sabine Sells 20,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director John William Sabine sold 20,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$430,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$387,540.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.30 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -93.61.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

