Scry.info 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,104.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $141,104.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00738653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00089529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.18 or 0.06176081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

