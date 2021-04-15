Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

