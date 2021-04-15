Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 65,674 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Varex Imaging worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.21, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

