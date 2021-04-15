Scotiabank Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.60

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.31. 1,099,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,473. The firm has a market cap of C$738.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.