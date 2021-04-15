Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. 40,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.