Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. 2,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,223. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90.

